PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on recession fears, firmer dollar caps gains

April 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Thursday as fears of a deep global recession due to the novel coronavirus outbreak were heightened by bleak U.S. economic data, while a stronger dollar limited the metal's gains. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold gained 0.1% to $1,717.20 per ounce by 0036 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,745.70. * A flight to safety bid pushed the dollar higher against its peers after dire retail and factory data showed the severity of the collapse in U.S. economic activity caused by the coronavirus pandemic. * Asian stocks look set to tumble, as fears that the world is in its worst recession since the 1930s were heightened by data showing U.S. retailers suffered a record sales collapse in March due to the outbreak. * U.S. retail sales suffered a record drop in March and output at factories declined by the most since 1946, buttressing analysts' views that the economy contracted in the first quarter at its sharpest pace in decades as measures to control the virus shut down the country. * Japanese business confidence plunged to fresh decade lows in April as firms reported widespread damage from the pandemic which is threatening to throw the world economy into recession, the Reuters Tankan survey showed. * The outbreak is probably peaking in Britain, but it is too early to start relaxing restrictions, officials said as critics warned that the country may end up with the worst death rate in Europe due to government failings. * British retail spending slumped by more than a quarter during the first two weeks of lockdown measures to slow the spread of the virus, the British Retail Consortium said, in the clearest sign so far of COVID-19's economic hit. * The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday he regrets U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull funding for the agency, but that now is the time for the world unite in its fight against the virus. * Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust , rose 0.4% to 1,021.69 tonnes on Wednesday. * Palladium gained 0.3% to $2,185.93 an ounce, while silver slipped 0.6% to $15.38 and platinum fell 1.1% to $770.80. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0130 Australia Unemployment Rate, Employment March 0600 Germany HICP Final YY March 1230 U.S. Housing Starts Number March 1230 U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1230 U.S. Philly Fed Business Index April (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)