PRECIOUS-Gold ticks up on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong

    May 26 (Reuters) - Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as brewing
Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong lifted demand for the
safe-haven metal, though easing coronavirus-induced lockdown
restrictions supported equities and capped bullion's gains.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,732.38 per ounce by 0241
GMT. U.S. gold futures         were down 0.1% to $1,733.50.
    "The key supportive factor for the (gold) market is rising
tensions between China and the U.S.; and if we see a further
escalation, we would see another move higher in gold," said ING
analyst Warren Patterson.
    China's foreign ministry office in Hong Kong and the city's
security chief defended proposed security laws by describing
some acts in mass pro-democracy protests last year as terrorism.
            
    The proposed legislation could lead to U.S. sanctions on
Hong Kong and China, and threaten the city's status as a
financial hub, White House National Security Adviser Robert
O'Brien said on Sunday.             
    Gold is seen as a safe-haven asset during political and
economic uncertainties.
    One of the factors keeping a cap on gold prices is the
easing of lockdown restrictions, said Patterson, adding that:
"People are getting more positive on recovery."
    Asian shares gained ground on expectations of an economic
recovery and as investors focussed on more stimulus in China.
               
    Helping risk-on sentiment, a survey showed on Monday German
business morale rebounded in May, recovering from its most
dramatic fall on record the previous month.             
    Market participants are now awaiting the U.S. consumer
confidence data due at 1400 GMT for more clues about the health
of the world's top economy. 
    Among other precious metals, palladium        gained 1.1% to
$2,013.98 per ounce, platinum        added 1.3% at $849.32, and
silver        rose 0.8% to $17.34.

