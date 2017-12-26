FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 2:15 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold touches over 3-wk high, palladium hits 17-yr peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Speculators raise net longs in gold in the week to Dec. 19
    * Spot gold's close above 200 DMA on Friday, seen positive
    * SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.2 pct on Friday
    * Palladium hits highest since February 2001
    * Silver hits 3-week high

 (Updates prices; Adds market comment, NEW YORK dateline)
    By Chris Prentice and Sethuraman N R
    NEW YORK/BENGALURU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up
on Tuesday to a more than three-week high in post-holiday trade
on geopolitical concerns, and palladium hit its highest since
February 2001 on supply worries.
    Precious metals markets reopened after being closed on
Monday for the Christmas holiday.            
    Spot gold        was up 0.44 percent at $1,280.4399 per
ounce by 8:39 a.m. EST (1339 GMT), after reaching its highest
level since Dec. 1 at $1,281.03.
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery rose $6.30,
or 0.49 percent, to $1,285.10 per ounce. 
    Geopolitical tensions and early weakness in the dollar
underpinned gold, said George Gero, managing director of RBC
Wealth Management in New York.
    The dollar index       , which tracks the greenback against
a basket of six major rivals, reversed losses after providing
earlier support. A weaker greenback makes gold less expensive to
holders of other currencies.
    "Because gold is somewhat under-owned, traders are taking a
second look to see if we can get over $1,300 area," Gero said.
    Tension has been rising over North Korea's nuclear and
missile programs, which it pursues in defiance of years of U.N.
Security Council resolutions, with bellicose rhetoric coming
from both Pyongyang and the White House.
    "With North Korea's Constitution Day Holiday on Wednesday,
there may also be an element of risk hedging in play for
regional markets at the moment," said Jeffrey Halley, senior
market analyst at OANDA.
    Last week, gold gained for a second straight week and closed
above its 200-day moving average, a key technical indicator.
    U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday
reported that hedge funds and money managers had increased their
net long stance in gold in the week to Dec. 19.             
    Spot palladium        was up 0.79 percent at $1,044.72
touching its highest level since February 2001 at $1,046.70.
Strong demand from autocatalyst makers reinforced the prospect
of market shortages. 
    Analysts expect that about 80 percent of global palladium
demand will come from autocatalysts for gasoline-powered cars,
which many consumers now prefer over diesel-fueled vehicles. 
    "There’s some worries for supplies," Gero said.
    Spot silver        was up 0.67 percent at $16.47 per ounce.
Spot platinum        was down 0.03 percent at $913.74.

 (Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York and Nallur Sethuraman
in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan and Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
