Gold touches six-week low as robust dollar weighs

(Reuters) - Gold prices touched a six-week low on Wednesday, as the dollar strengthened with the coronavirus crisis rattling sentiment in Europe, while investors grew wary of further stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

FILE PHOTO: Gold bars at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant in Vienna, Austria, March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Spot gold fell 1% to $1,880.46 per ounce by 0641 GMT. Earlier in the session, bullion hit its lowest since Aug. 12 of $1,873.70.

U.S. gold futures were down 1.5% at $1,879.10.

The dollar index hit an eight-week peak, bolstered by upbeat U.S. home sales data and concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections in Europe.

A firmer dollar makes bullion more expensive for holders of other currencies.

“We are seeing a risk-off environment taking hold, which means that the dollar continues strengthening and there is a lot of pressure on gold prices in the near-term,” said Howie Lee, economist at OCBC Bank.

Also weighing on sentiment were mixed signals from Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, who on Tuesday said the U.S. economy risks a longer, slower recovery and “recessionary dynamics” if Congress fails to pass an additional fiscal stimulus package.

It is possible for the Fed to raise interest rates before inflation starts to average 2%, Evans added.

Meanwhile, U.S. economic policymakers opened the door to further aid for small businesses hit by the coronavirus, but provided no quick path.

“We are also seeing a slight pessimism about U.S. fiscal stimulus and that has probably curbed inflation expectations just a little bit,” said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.

Gold, viewed as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, surged about 24% this year, mainly supported by unprecedented stimulus measures by governments and central banks worldwide to revive their coronavirus-battered economies.

The market is still expecting changes in policy settings that could lead to a stronger gold price overtime but that is a longer-term view, he added.

Silver fell 4.8% to $23.25 per ounce, having hit a nearly two-month low of $23.04 earlier in the session.

Platinum fell 1% to $858.47 and palladium eased 0.1% to $2,217.75.