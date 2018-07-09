FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 10:05 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold touches two-week peak on yuan rebound, weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold hits highest since June 26
    * Palladium touches strongest since June 21

 (Updates prices, adds euro gains on ECB comments)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Gold extended its recovery on
Monday, touching the strongest in nearly two weeks as the dollar
weakened, the Chinese yuan rebounded and some investors reversed
their bearish gold bets. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.9 percent at $1,264.82 an ounce by
1218 GMT, its highest since June 26.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery rose 0.8
percent to $1,266 an ounce.    
    There has been a strong correlation recently between the
yuan and gold, analysts said.
    "I think most likely the yuan will remain volatile but (I
don't expect ...) aggressive weakness, so that means the only
thing that is driving gold at the moment is the dollar, which is
somewhat weaker," said Georgette Boele, commodity strategist at
ABN AMRO in Amsterdam.
    The yuan rose half a percent in offshore markets to 6.6292
against the dollar         , further away from the lows hit in
June - its biggest ever monthly fall. At the same time, the
dollar index        weakened and the euro gained.       
    A weak U.S. dollar makes greenback-denominated gold cheaper
for holders of other currencies, especially in Europe when the
euro rises.
    The euro           hit a session high after European Central
Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said the bank could
decide this month to end bond buying by the end of this year.
                         
    OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said some investors had bought
gold to cover their short positions. 
    "With the ongoing U.S.-Sino trade tensions, the resignation
of David Davis will likely be a side-show, though it may raise
some concerns amongst market-watchers depending on how the
overall Brexit issue progresses," he added.
    Britain's Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Monday he had
resigned to try to stop Prime Minister Theresa May from handing
too much power to the European Union, increasing the pressure on
a British leader struggling to overcome Brexit
divisions.            
    It was unclear whether a rebound in spot gold would continue
after it hit a seven-month low of $1,237.32 last week, Boele
said.
    "This could already be the bottoming out, but I think you
will still get another test lower because we expect a recovery
in the dollar and higher yields for the coming quarter."
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15 percent to 802.24
tonnes on Friday.          
    Among other precious metals, silver        rose 1.3 percent
to $16.20 an ounce and platinum        gained 1.3 percent to
$851.80 per ounce. Both the metals hit their highest since June
27 during the session.
    Palladium        gained 1 percent to $962.50 an ounce, its
highest since June 21.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing
by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)
