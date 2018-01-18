FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 4:24 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold treads lower as dollar gains on stronger U.S. data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold could fall to $1,311/oz - Technicals
    * Falling digital currency could support the yellow metal

 (Updates prices, adds comments from analyst and trader)
    By Nithin ThomasPrasad
    Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Thursday to its lowest in
nearly a week, as the U.S. dollar edged further away from
three-year lows propped up by stronger-than-expected economic
data from the United States.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,324.90 per
ounce, as of 0402 GMT. Earlier in the session, it touched its
lowest since Jan. 12 at $1,323.70.
    In the previous session, it fell 0.8 percent, posting its
worst one-day percentage decline since Dec. 7.        
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery slipped 1
percent to $1,325.7 per ounce.
    Better-than-expected industrial production numbers from the
United States reversed the yellow metal's trend with stop-loss
selling hammering the market, MKS PAMP Group trader Jason
Cerisola said.
    U.S. industrial production increased more than expected in
December as unseasonably cold weather at the end of the month
boosted demand for heating, but manufacturing output barely
rose, pointing to moderate growth in the industrial sector. 
            
    "Technically, $1,326 will act as a support and holding that
could push prices to test $1,360-$1,364," said Amit Kumar Gupta,
portfolio management services head at Adroit Financial Services.
    Analysts pointed that a correction in digital currencies
could support gold.
    "Brokers in Europe report investors have increasingly been
asking about switching from cryptocurrencies into gold," ANZ
analysts said in a research note.
    On Wednesday, bitcoin            fell more than 10 percent
to below $10,000 for the first time since Dec. 1 on the
Luxembourg-based Bitstamp Exchange. The biggest digital currency
has lost half its value since it peaked near $20,000 about a
month ago.
    Meanwhile, the dollar index, against a basket of six major
currencies       , was up 0.33 percent at 90.844 after hitting
90.113 on Wednesday, its lowest since Dec. 31, 2014.       
    Spot gold is expected to fall to $1,311 per ounce, as it has
broken a support at $1,329, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.         
    In other precious metals, silver        was flat at $17.01
per ounce, while palladium        fell 0.2 percent to $1,112.53
per ounce.
    Platinum        dipped 0.1 percent to $997.24 per ounce,
after touching its highest since Sept. 8 at $1,006.60 in the
previous session. 

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru,
Editing by Joseph Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
