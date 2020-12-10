Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold treads water after sharp sell-off on U.S. stimulus delay

By Nakul Iyer

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * ANZ sees gold at $2,100/oz by 2021
    * U.S. weekly jobless claims due at 1330 GMT 
    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices were little changed on
Thursday after a steep sell-off in the previous session as a
breakthrough in long-running negotiations among U.S. lawmakers
over a pandemic relief package remained elusive. 
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,839.67 per ounce by 0312
GMT, after slipping as much as 2.5% on Wednesday. U.S. gold
futures        rose 0.3% to $1,843.50.
    "Gold has struggled as markets are disappointed with the
inability of U.S. lawmakers to agree on a fiscal deal they were
anticipating," said Lachlan Shaw, National Australia Bank's head
of commodity research.
    The U.S. House of Representatives approved a one-week
extension of federal government funding, extending the time left
to agree on a broader coronavirus relief package.             
    But, the U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on
Wednesday that Congressional lawmakers were still looking for a
way forward on a relief package.             
    Gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement. 
    Against a backdrop of accommodative monetary policy and a
weaker U.S. dollar, gold should remain well supported with a low
likelihood of a bear market, ANZ analysts said in a note,
forecasting gold at around $2,100 per ounce by 2021.
    Meanwhile, Britain's medicine regulator warned against the
use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for those with allergies, after
two people suffered adverse reactions, cooling optimism over a
smooth coronavirus vaccine rollout.             
    Offering a glimmer of hope  was comments from some U.S.
health officials that vaccinations could begin as soon as this
weekend.             
    ""We could be seeing a regime change in gold markets as its
correlation to real yields has weakened, due to investors
continuing to move into riskier assets, creating a challenging
outlook for safe-havens like gold," Shaw said.  
    In other metals, silver        rose 0.4% to $24.02 an ounce,
while platinum        gained 0.5% to $1,005.24 and palladium
       was up 0.4% at $2,274.79. 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
