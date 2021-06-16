PRECIOUS-Gold treads water ahead of Fed policy statement

* Fed’s policy statement due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)

* Fed may remain accommodative over next year, analyst says (Updates prices, adds Yelen’s comment on inflation)

June 16 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded in a tight range on Wednesday as chances that the Federal Reserve may hint at an early tapering of its bond-buying support for the U.S. economy set a cautious market tone.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,859.46 per ounce by 11:58 am EDT (1558 GMT), after declining on Monday to $1,843.99, its lowest level since May 17.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,861.50 per ounce.

Fed officials are expected to discuss when and how fast to pare back the central bank’s massive bond-buying program in the face of a recovering economy and rising inflation.

“The markets are realizing that the economic recovery is pretty robust and what we’re probably going to see is this (Fed)tapering discussion is going to start now,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

While the Fed is expected to announce tapering its asset-buying program at the end of the summer or in September, it will likely remain fairly accommodative over the next 12 months, which should support gold, Moya said, adding that inflation fears could also boost bullion’s appeal.

Concerns about rising prices have grown with U.S. data showing a recent spike in consumer and producer prices.

StoneX analyst Rhona O’Connell said in a note that the market will also focus on any comments about inflation risks, as some are convinced the Fed is underestimating the chance of persistent inflation.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the Biden administration was monitoring inflation “very carefully” and taking steps to deal with bottlenecks in certain supply chains that had resulted in higher prices.

Silver rose 0.4% to $27.76 per ounce, while palladium gained 2.2% to $2,822.69 and platinum was down 0.9% at $1,143.22. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Simao and Richard Chang)