PRECIOUS-Gold unchanged as U.S.-China trade uncertainty persists

(Adds details on U.S. economic data, updates prices) * Palladium marks fresh high of $1,874.50 * Markets await U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday * U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to seven-month low * GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold was little changed on Thursday, hovering below a one-month peak as investors sought further clarity on the U.S.-China trade war in a week of mixed messages. Spot gold was flat at $1,474.60 per ounce by 1340 GMT, having hit its highest since Nov. 7 at $1,484 the previous day. U.S. gold futures were also unmoved at $1,479.70. "We have seen gold very volatile in the last couple of days with all the headlines around the trade war," said Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst at ActivTrades. "Investors are generally cautious at times like today when there is no news." A Bloomberg report on Wednesday fanned hopes that the two sides were close to a so-called phase one deal, prompting a rally in global equities while gold retreated from a one-month high. With a Dec. 15 deadline for imposition of further U.S. tariffs on Beijing looming large, U.S. President Donald Trump had on Tuesday said that an agreement might have to wait until after the U.S. presidential election in 2020. "At the moment investors are still hoping for higher (gold)prices but upside is limited," ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele said in an email "The pressure on $1,450 will only increase and, at some point, the level will be broken ... Towards the end of the year, liquidity will dry up and trading will become more technical." The number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week hitting their lowest level in seven months, suggesting the labour market remains solid even as the economy is slowing. Traders are also waiting for the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due Friday to determine how well the U.S. economy is holding up amid a global slowdown. The dollar index extended losses and was down 0.1%, making gold cheaper for investors holding other currencies. However, palladium continued its rally, notching a record high of $1,874.50 an ounce on supply concerns over the auto catalyst metal. It was last down 0.3% at $1,864.47. "Constrained mine supply and growing demand should send palladium into its ninth straight year of market deficit in 2020," UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo said in a note. Among other metals, platinum eased 0.3% to $891.77 while silver edged up 0.3% to $16.87. (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)