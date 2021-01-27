Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold under pressure as dollar rebounds ahead of U.S. Fed verdict

By Asha Sistla

    * Gold expected to trade in $1,810-$1,870 range in near term
    * Dovish Fed tone likely to push yields lower, helping gold
    * Palladium slips, hovering near one-month low
    Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped on Wednesday as the
dollar climbed, with bullion trading in a narrow range ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement which investors expect
to give further clarity on monetary stimulus.
    Spot gold        was down 0.2% to $1,846.06 per ounce at
1024 GMT. U.S. gold futures        eased 0.3% to $1,844.90.
    "To drive gold towards the upper end of the (narrow) range,
(the Fed) will need to adopt a fairly dovish tone, which will
push U.S. 10-year yields back below 1% - that will help gold,"
said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.
    The U.S. central bank is expected to stand pat on policy
when it announces its decision at 1900 GMT. Investors will be
watching for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's tone for clues on the
state of the economy. 
    Easy monetary policy adds pressure on government bond yields
and benefits non-yielding gold.
    Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus
plan has been met with objections from Republicans over the
price tag.             
    "The $1.9 trillion is not going to be there and it won't
come much before March, so the market may have to get used to
the idea of a lower amount at a later point in time," added
CMC's Hewson.
    U.S. stimulus plan doubts also weighed on U.S. Treasury
yields, while the dollar rebounded and was on track for its best
day in nearly two weeks.             
    Gold will trade between $1,810 and $1,870 in the near term,
said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang, adding that in the medium
term, the economic recovery might push yields higher along with
inflation, which would be bearish for bullion.
    Silver        fell 0.3% to $25.35 an ounce, while platinum
       shed 1% to $1,086.72.
    Palladium        eased 0.4% to $2,316.13, sliding for a
fifth straight session after hitting its lowest since Dec. 22 at
$2,300.50 on Tuesday.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru.
Editing by Mark Potter)
