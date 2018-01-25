FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold up near August 2016 high as dollar drops more

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar drops, euro rises after ECB comments
    * Gold up 10 pct since mid-December
    * Rally runs into technical resistance, but resumes
    * Platinum hits highest since Feb 2017

 (New throughout, updates prices and market activity and
comments; adds second byline and NEW YORK dateline)
    By Renita D. Young and Peter Hobson
    NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Thursday,
extending gains of around 10 percent since mid-December and
overcoming technical resistance to stay near its highest since
August 2016, as the dollar weakened further. 
    The dollar slid to its weakest in three years, making
bullion cheaper for users of other currencies, fueling demand
and driving up gold prices.             
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,361.51 per ounce
by 1:37 p.m. EST (1837 GMT) after touching $1,366.07, the
highest since Aug. 3, 2016. On Wednesday it jumped 1.3 percent
in the biggest daily gain since August. 
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery settled up
$6.60, or 0.5 percent, at $1,362.90 per ounce. 
    Comments by European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi gave
the euro a big boost against the dollar on Thursday, a day after
the greenback skidded lower when the U.S. treasury secretary
said he welcomed a weaker currency.                           
    "We had priced in the projected interest rate moves of the
U.S. Fed, but now we're seeing other central banks talking about
raising rates and pulling back on liquidity," said Chris Gaffney
president of world markets at St. Louis-based EverBank.
    "That is shifting sentiment toward other currencies and away
from the dollar."
    Momentum indicators signaled that gold should rise further,
underpinned by fears that global equities could retreat from
record highs, a hedge against inflation and concern over
protectionism in the United States, analysts said.            
    "It is possible that the dollar is (also) weakening out of
concern for the U.S. fiscal condition, which has not been the
case of the last several years," said Trey Reik, senior
portfolio manager of Sprott Asset Management USA in Carlsbad,
California.
    Despite support from the dollar, gold ran into resistance
after prices zoomed above their 2017 high and neared peaks hit
in 2016 and 2014, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.   
    "Having seen such a big surge, the market is just taking
some chips off the table," he said. 
    "The explosive move we have seen almost continuously since
Dec. 12 is really quite amazing. For this market to have a
chance of going higher it desperately needs to consolidate."
    Gold prices resumed their rise later.      
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.1 percent
at $17.58 an ounce after touching $17.70, its highest since
Sept. 15.
    Platinum        was up 1.3 percent at $1,025.60 after
hitting its highest since February 2017 at $1,027.60.
    Palladium        fell by 0.8 percent to $1,101.22.

    
 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Gregorio)
