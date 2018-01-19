FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 3:56 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold up on weaker dollar, but heads for first weekly loss in six

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold, silver, palladium heading for 1st weekly drop in six
    * Platinum on track for sixth weekly gain.
    * Cautious on gold as dollar weakness overdone - analyst

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    Jan 19 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday, supported
by a weaker dollar amid worries about a possible U.S. government
shutdown, but the precious metal was still on track for its
first weekly drop in six weeks.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,331.10 an ounce by
0324 GMT. Gold on Thursday touched its weakest level since Jan.
12 at $1,323.70, having fallen from recent four-month highs.
    Spot gold has fallen 0.5 percent so far this week, its worst
since the week-ending Dec. 8.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.3 percent at $1,331.40.
    The U.S. dollar fell amid worries over a possible U.S.
government shutdown. The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at
90.394        on Friday.
    Legislation to avoid a U.S. government shutdown at midnight
on Friday advanced in Congress, as the House of Representatives
on Thursday night approved an extension of federal funds through
Feb. 16, although the bill faced uncertain prospects in the
Senate.             
    "The overall run in gold has been overdone ... People have
to be careful with further allocations in gold and other asset
classes as well for now," said Mark To, head of research at Hong
Kong's Wing Fung Financial Group.
    "The overall weakness in U.S. dollar is over ... I can't be
more cautious on gold price at the moment."
    The dollar has fallen since 2017 largely on expectations
central banks besides the Federal Reserve are seeking to end
their policy of ultra low, even negative, rates that they
adopted to combat the 2008 global financial crisis and the
recession that followed.       
    The U.S. Federal Reserve should raise interest rates three
to four times in both 2018 and 2019, Cleveland Federal Reserve
Bank President Loretta Mester said on Thursday, a pace that is a
bit faster than many of her fellow policymakers prefer.
            
    "The fundamentals remain the same with the large trading
range remaining intact at $1,200 to $1,400, with no major change
in global political tensions or rate hike outlook," To said.
    Spot gold is still targeting $1,311 per ounce, as suggested
by a small double-top and a Fibonacci retracement analysis,
according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.42 percent to
840.76 tonnes on Thursday from Wednesday.          
    Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.5 percent to
$17.01 per ounce.
    Platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $1,002, while palladium
       fell 0.5 percent to $1,105.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by
Richard Pullin)
