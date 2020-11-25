Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold up, stops skid toward $1,800 as weak U.S. data hits Wall Street

By Shreyansi Singh

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    * Weekly jobless claims increase 30,000 to 778,000
    * Fed minutes due at 1900 GMT
    * Dollar at near three-month low
    Nov 25 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday as an unexpected
rise in U.S. jobless claims slammed the brakes on the previous
day's rally on Wall Street, and the precious metal bounced off a
sharp slide toward $1,800 in prior sessions.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,810.41 an ounce at 12:20
p.m. EST (1720 GMT), a day after hitting its lowest since July
17 at $1,800.01. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.3% at
$1,809.10.
    The S&P 500 and the Dow retreated on signs of a slowdown in
the labor market recovery. On Tuesday, Wall Street rallied to a
record as progress on vaccines and a smooth White House
transition bolstered bets on a swifter economic rebound.     
           
    The jobless data is supportive for gold "just on notions
that we've still got a very dark period ahead before we get
through this pandemic," Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff
said.             
    A subdued dollar also spurred gold by making it cheaper for
those holding other currencies.              
    The dollar's slide "along with the technical support (for
gold near $1,800), convinced some people to maybe stop selling
and acquire some more positions," said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategies at TD Securities. 
    "The next six months are going to be very difficult; we're
going to experience significantly below potential growth, and
governments and central banks will have to significantly add to
stimulus to make sure we don't get the second wave transform
into a long period of economic underperformance," Melek added.  
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion, which has risen over 19% this year
benefiting from its status as a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement.
    The focus next is on minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
last meeting, due at 1900 GMT.                           
    Silver        was up 0.5% at $23.37 an ounce, platinum
       edged up 0.6% to $966.59 and palladium        was down
0.5% at $2,336.97.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara
Lewis and David Gregorio)
