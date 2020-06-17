Gold Market Report
June 17, 2020 / 10:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold weakens on firmer dollar and potential coronavirus drug

Eileen Soreng

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index firms after strong U.S. data
    * European shares post biggest gains in nearly a month
    * Trial shows generic steroid reduces COVID-19 death rates

 (Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    By Eileen Soreng
    June 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, pressured
by a stronger dollar and as optimism over a potential COVID-19
drug and economic recovery dented demand for bullion and
supported riskier assets. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.7% at $1,715.27 an ounce by 
1026 GMT and U.S. gold futures        fell 0.9% to $1,721.40.
    Hopes for a COVID-19 treatment and the dollar's gains after
strong U.S. retail sales data and a rise in manufacturing output
prompted profit-taking in the gold market, said Jigar Trivedi,
commodities analyst at Mumbai broker Anand Rathi Shares.
    The record increase in May U.S. retail sales reported on
Tuesday supported views the U.S. recession might be drawing to
an end, while upbeat trial results of a steroid treatment for
COVID-19 patients helped European equities to their bigest gains
in almost a month.                                      
    Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index        was
up 0.3%.       
    However, the market is more long than short overall, so
investors are taking advantage of any rallies, trading in a
range of $1,730-$1,735 on the upside and $1,710-$1,715 on the
downside, said Afshin Nabavi, senior vice president at precious
metals trader MKS SA.
    Investors were also watching for developments in Beijing as
it cancelled scores of domestic flights on Wednesday, ramping up
attempts to contain a renewed outbreak of the coronavirus.
            
    "If governments confirm a second wave of coronavirus, then
$1,740 is very likely (for gold)," Anand Rathi's Trivedi said. 
    Elsewhere, palladium        rose 0.2% to $1,934.81 an ounce,
while platinum        lost 0.9% to $813.31. 
    Silver        was up 0.3% at $17.44.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
