Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold's gains kept in check by growing risk appetite

By Sumita Layek

    * Dollar index down 0.3%
    * U.S. and Chinese data lifts equities to record highs
    * Investors await Fed minutes on Wednesday 

    April 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose to its highest in more than a
week on Tuesday, supported by an easing dollar and lower U.S.
Treasury yields, though firmer appetite for riskier assets kept
bullion's advance in check.
    Spot gold        rose 0.2% to $1,732.53 an ounce by 1059 GMT
after hitting its highest since March 25 at $1,738.32. U.S. gold
futures        gained 0.2% to $1,732.70.
    "A softer dollar is the main reason for the bid coming into
gold ... and also the yields, which during the past week have
not done a great deal," said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
    Making gold affordable for other currency holders, the
dollar        fell 0.3% against a basket of rivals, while
benchmark U.S. Treasury yields were lower.           
    However, risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained
upbeat, with global equities at record highs on strong economic
data from China and the United States, reducing demand for
safe-havens assets such as
gold.                                   
    "For the gold story to return to a firmer footing ... we
need to see either some geopolitical concerns or inflation pick
up more aggressively than the market has been pricing," Hansen
said.
    Investors are also awaiting minutes on Wednesday from the
U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting for further clues on
monetary policy outlook.             
    Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester on Monday said
that the U.S. economic outlook is brightening, though the Fed
should stick to its easy policy to support growth
further.            
    "The environment is not very robust for gold. The constant
rise in yields and a stable dollar on the back of continued
strong data from the United States have sort of sparked a
feeling of central banks becoming hawkish much before the
expected time," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 0.3% to $24.98
an ounce, palladium        added 0.2% to $2,670.17 and platinum
       fell 0.6% to $1,201.85.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
