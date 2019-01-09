PRECIOUS-Palladium hits record peak on China impetus; weak dollar lifts gold

(Adds comment, updates prices)

* Palladium hits record high of $1,342.43/oz

* Markets await Fed minutes later in session

By Arijit Bose

BENGALURU, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Palladium scaled a fresh all-time high on Wednesday after a Chinese official said the government was contemplating policies to increase domestic buying of automobiles, while gold was propped up by a falling dollar.

Palladium climbed 1.01 percent to $1,329.25 an ounce at 12:03 p.m. EST (1703 GMT), having touched a record high of $1,342.43 earlier in the session.

The metal is likely to draw strength from a Chinese plan to introduce policies to boost domestic spending on items such as autos and home appliances this year.

“We are getting an idea that there is a potential trade deal between China and the United States and some internal stimulus within China,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities.

“That ultimately means better consumption of vehicles in China and broadly in the emerging markets,” he said, adding that the increased demand comes at a point when the market is already very tight.

The metal, used in emissions-reducing catalysts for vehicles, is trading at a premium to gold.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,288.74 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,289.

“The dollar has been on the back foot this morning, which could be related to trade talks optimism and that’s given gold a nice reprieve,” said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

The dollar index which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slipped 0.6 percent, decreasing the cost of gold for holders of other currencies.

Meanwhile, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said the central bank should let the economy “run for a while” before any further policy action.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s Dec. 18-19 policy meeting will be released at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT), which investors will keenly eye for cues on future interest rate increases.

“Tightening by the Fed lends a potentially negative backdrop for bullion that will likely persist in 1H 2019,” analysts at HSBC said in a note, adding a perceived end to the tightening cycle in the second half and possible rate cuts in 2020 will likely mean Fed policy should eventually turn gold supportive.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.03 percent to 796.53 tonnes on Tuesday. The holdings are still around their highest level since August last year.

Silver was little changed at $15.65 per ounce, while platinum rose nearly 1 percent to $822.60. (Reporting by Arijit Bose, Swati Verma and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Phil Berlowitz)