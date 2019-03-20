PRECIOUS-Palladium scales new peak; gold dips ahead of Fed decision

* Palladium hits peak of $1,608/oz

* Platinum on the cusp of recovery- technicals

* Markets look to FOMC statement at 1800 GMT

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri

March 20 (Reuters) - Palladium hit an all-time peak on Wednesday on concerns over tight supplies of the autocatalyst metal, while gold prices dropped as investors awaited a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on monetary policy.

Spot palladium dropped 0.3 percent to $1,591.41 per ounce as of 12:22 p.m. EDT (1622 GMT), having earlier touched a record high of $1,608.

Palladium is extensively used in the making of catalytic converters in vehicles and has benefited from a switch away from diesel engines and demand for hybrid electric vehicles.

“Europe came up with stringent environmental demand and environmental initiatives while we have supply issues from South Africa and Russia,” said Eli Tesfaye, senior market strategist for brokerage RJO Futures in Chicago.

“There is now talk about using substitutes, such as platinum, which has come up higher as palladium gets more and more expensive.”

A possible temporary export ban on precious metal scrap from Russia and hopes of economic stimulus from China rubbing off on industrial metals has helped lift prices. This year alone, spot prices have jumped over 26 percent.

Platinum rose 1 percent to $854.49 per ounce, after surging 3 percent on Tuesday on increased demand for the closest substitute to expensive palladium’s industrial properties.

Investor flows into physically backed platinum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and a sharp drop in speculative bets on lower prices suggest platinum is on the cusp of recovery.

Spot gold dropped 0.4 percent to $1,301.05 per ounce, and stood slightly above the psychologically significant $1,300 level.

Investors focused on the Fed, which will release its latest policy statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) following a two-day meeting. It is expected to leave rates unchanged and cut the number of interest rate hikes this year.

“We always see enthusiasm in the morning (of the Fed meeting) and as we get closer to the news conference, we always have a pullback because everyone is concerned about clues to the direction of the dollar,” said George Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion. They also boost the dollar, in which the metal is priced.

Prices may test support at $1,300 per ounce, as it failed to break resistance at $1,311, according to Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

Capping gold’s momentum were gains in the U.S. dollar on reports of U.S. concerns that China is pushing back against American demands in trade talks.

Investors since last year have favoured the dollar as a safe haven amid the Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

Silver declined 0.5 percent to $15.28 per ounce.