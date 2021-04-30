Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Palladium surpasses $3,000 for first time on supply shortfall

By Eileen Soreng

    * Graphic: 2021 asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn
    * Gold, silver on course for best month since December 2020

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    April 30 (Reuters) - Palladium on Friday raced past the
$3,000-an-ounce mark for the first time, driven by concerns
about a shortage of the metal embedded in exhaust pipes of
automobiles to reduce emissions.
    Palladium        was up 1% at $2,980.89 per ounce by 10:43
a.m. EDT (1443 GMT) after reaching $3,007.73.
    Prices have shot up more than 20% since March 16 when
Russia's Nornickel          , the top producer, announced that
flooding at two of its mines would reduce output.             
                         
    "You have auto industry buying more palladium, the
electronics industry buying more palladium and hence a tight
market," said Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group.
    "It's primarily a speculative surge in demand, and that can
go on for a long period of time and keep prices elevated," he
added. 
    Demand from the auto industry could climb further as a
semiconductor chip shortage that has curtailed production eases
later this year.             
    Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said prices were
unlikely to remain above $3,000 and would begin to fall as
automakers switch from palladium to cheaper platinum.
    "At this (price) level, more and more car manufacturers will
think about substitution," he said.
    Tightening environmental rules have forced automakers to use
more and more palladium in gasoline engines in recent years, but
substitution and a shift to electric vehicles may eventually
erode demand.             
    Meanwhile, spot gold        eased 0.1% to $1,770.11 an ounce
as the dollar gained, making bullion more expensive for buyers
with other currencies.       
    U.S. gold futures        were up 0.1% at $1,769.80. 
    "Right now there is an increase in investor and consumer
confidence in the state of the world and in the state of the
U.S. economy, and therefore the state of the dollar," CPM
Group's Christian said. 
    Gold is up 3.7% this month, its best showing since December.
    Silver        was flat at $26.08 an ounce and up about 7% in
April - its biggest monthly gain since December.
    Platinum        gained 0.9% to $1,208.80. 

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng, Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru,
Peter Hobson in London
Additional reporting by Arpan Varghese
Editing by Paul Simao)
