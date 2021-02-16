Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Platinum extends rally to near 6-1/2-year peak on recovery hopes

By Sumita Layek

    * Platinum can hit $1,400/oz if supply issues
persist-analyst
    * Benchmark U.S. yields at highest since March
    * Minutes of U.S. Fed Jan meeting due on Wednesday

    Feb 16 (Reuters) - Platinum prices soared to their highest
in nearly 6-1/2 years on Tuesday, fuelled by expectations that a
rebound in the global economy would stoke demand for the metal
used in autocatalysts.
    Platinum       , used in catalytic converters for vehicles,
was up 2.3% at $1,333.02 an ounce by 0335 GMT, but off the high
of $1,336.50, its best level since September 2014.
    "Green energy encouragement... all this infrastructure
reflation kind of mood and the weaker dollar narrative" were
among the factors driving prices, said Stephen Innes, chief
global market strategist at financial services firm Axi.
    U.S. President Joe Biden plans to invest heavily in
infrastructure after his $1.9-trillion COVID-19 aid package is
passed.             
    Supply disruptions in top producer South Africa, a recovery
in auto sales and stricter emission regulations are also
boosting prices, analysts said.             
    "With China implementing Phase 6 standard for both gasoline
and diesel vehicles from January 2021, PGM loadings will be
strong," said Soni Kumari, a commodity strategist with ANZ.
    "Higher loadings will translate into a stronger demand
growth for auto catalysts than auto sales.
    However, she said, "a swift recovery in mine supply and
restart of Anglo's smelter to refine the stockpile of
unprocessed platinum could pause this rally..."
    If supplies take longer to return to normal levels, prices
could soon hit $1,400, she added.
    Palladium        climbed 0.6% to $2,401.70, having earlier
hit a one-month peak of $2,421.68.
    Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,824.02 per ounce as the
dollar        eased against rivals.       
    U.S. gold futures        added 0.1% to $1,824.10, while
silver        gained 0.9% to $27.84.
    Limiting bullion's gains, benchmark U.S. Treasury yields
rose to their highest levels since March.      
    "Provided the 10-year yields stay below 1.5%, markets are
still willing to ride the inflation narrative and that is quite
supportive for gold," Innes said.
    Minutes of the Federal Reserve's end-January monetary policy
meeting is due on Wednesday.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika
Syamnath)
