PRECIOUS-Platinum scales 6-1/2-year peak on strong investment demand

By Nakul Iyer

    * Recovery in mine supply could pause platinum rally-
analyst
    * Benchmark U.S. yields at highest since March
    * Minutes of U.S. Fed Jan meeting due on Wednesday

    Feb 16 - Platinum extended its rally to a near 6-1/2-year
high on Tuesday as investors bet the autocatalyst would benefit
from a likely pick up in global economic activity and a push for
clean energy technology.
    Platinum       , used in catalytic converters for vehicles,
was up 0.1% to $1,304.06 per ounce at 0944 GMT, having earlier
hit $1,336.50, its highest since September 2014.
    Prices have rallied as much as 25.1% this year.
    The surge "has been triggered by very strong investment
demand," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
    Investors are looking for opportunities in platinum "because
of positive stories down the road" including its substitution
for palladium in new catalytic converters from next year and
prospects for its use in green hydrogen technology, Staunovo
added.
    Investors also kept close tabs on the potential roll-out of
Johnson & Johnson's         COVID-19 vaccine in top platinum
producer South Africa.             
    "A swift recovery in mine supply and restart of Anglo's
(American Platinum) smelter to refine the stockpile of
unprocessed platinum could pause this rally," said Soni Kumari,
a commodity strategist with ANZ.
    But "with China implementing Phase 6 standard for both
gasoline and diesel vehicles from January 2021, Platinum Group
Metals loadings will be strong," she added, referring to cleaner
engine regulations.  
    Spot palladium        fell 0.1% to $2,385.42 an ounce,
having earlier hit a one-month high of $2,424.26.
    A weaker dollar pushed spot gold        prices up 0.3% to
$1,823.31, but higher benchmark U.S. Treasury yields limited
bullion's gains.      
    Real rates and inflation expectations in the United States
will remain a key driver for gold and inflation expectations
could pick-up again with rising oil and commodity prices,
potentially supporting gold, UBS' Staunovo said.
    Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation likely
spurred by massive stimulus, but higher yields have challenged
that status since they increase the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding gold.  
    U.S. gold futures        were steady at $1,824.00 per ounce,
while silver        gained 0.5% to $27.73. 

