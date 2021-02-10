Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Platinum scales 6-year peak, gold gains as dollar stumbles

By Eileen Soreng

0 Min Read

    * Palladium        climbs as much as 3.1%
    * Dollar index at two-week low
    * U.S. Fed Chair speech at 1900 GMT

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    Feb 10 (Reuters) - Platinum raced to a six-year peak on
Wednesday on hopes of a fillip to demand for the auto-catalyst
as the economy recovers, with gold and other precious metals
also boosted by a softer dollar and bets for fresh U.S.
stimulus.
    Platinum        rose 4.4% to $1,226.58 per ounce by 10:34
a.m. EST (1534 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since
February 2015 at $1,250.00.
    "We are expecting demand for autos to increase globally as
we move into a recovery phase," said Bart Melek, head of
commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding higher standards
for pollution control will require more of the metal.
            
    A report from specialist materials company Johnson Matthey
         showed a deficit of platinum grew last year.
            
    Palladium also saw a large supply shortfall, but this was
less extreme than in 2019. 
    Palladium        rose as much as 3.1%, and was last up 2.3%
at $2,372.86 per ounce. 
    Platinum is likely to continue to play "catch-up" with
palladium, Melek added.
    Both metals are used by automakers in catalytic converters
to clean car exhaust fumes.
    Spot gold        meanwhile, rose 0.2% to $1,840.21, while
U.S. gold futures        gained 0.1% to $1,838.50.
    Spot silver        fell 0.7% to $27.02.
    Making metals less expensive for those holding other
currencies, the dollar        fell on data pointing to benign
U.S. inflation in January.                           
    The market is interpreting the data as increased chances of
more stimulus to align with the Federal Reserve targeting higher
inflation, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO
Futures. 
    The U.S. Congress is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion
coronavirus relief bill. Investors often buy gold to hedge risks
of a spurt in inflation triggered by massive stimulus.
            
   Markets now await further policy cues from Fed Chairman
Jerome Powell's speech before a virtual Economic Club of New
York event at 1900 GMT.              

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)
