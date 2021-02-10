PRECIOUS-Platinum scales 6-year peak, palladium jumps on auto-recovery bets

* Faltering dollar props up gold; silver slips * Autocatalysts to see supply deficits in 2021–Johnson Matthey * U.S. Fed Chair speech at 1900 GMT (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng Feb 10 (Reuters) - Platinum raced to a six-year peak while palladium jumped over 3% on Wednesday on hopes of a fillip to demand from the automobile sector as the economy recovers, with supply likely to remain strained. Platinum climbed 4.2% to $1,223.95 per ounce by 12:29 p.m. EST (1729 GMT), having earlier hit its highest since February 2015 at $1,250.00. "We're expecting demand for autos to increase globally as we move into a recovery phase," said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategies at TD Securities, adding higher standards for pollution control will require more of the metal. Palladium rose as much as 3.1%, and was last up 1.6% to $2,354.99. The market also took cues from a report by specialist materials company Johnson Matthey , which said both metals, used in catalytic converters to clean car exhaust fumes, could see supply shortfalls this year. Spot gold meanwhile, rose 0.1% to $1,839.00. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,841.20. The dollar fell on data pointing to benign U.S. inflation in January. "Gold's in a bit of tug of war," said ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir, adding that while the weaker dollar is bullish, there are expectations that a big U.S. stimulus package may eventually lead to higher interest rates, which will increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion. The U.S. Congress is expected to pass a $1.9 trillion relief bill. Silver , however, 0.8% to $26.99. A retail frenzy last week had driven silver up to as high as $30.03, before a sharp retreat. Analysts projected strong demand for silver this year, given its industrial applications, including solar cells. "People are now trading silver very cautiously given the volatility, and they need something more clear from Powell before resuming the upside," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. Markets are awaiting policy cues from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at a virtual event at 1900 GMT. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Alison Williams)