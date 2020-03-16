PRECIOUS-Platinum slumps to lowest since late 2002 as precious metals tumble

Gold Market Report
    March 16 (Reuters) - Precious metals nosedived on Monday,
with platinum shedding more than a quarter of its value to hit a
17-1/2 year low as investors dumped hard assets in favour of
cash after a U.S. rate cut failed to stem a coronavirus-led
sell-off. 
    Platinum        plunged as much as 26% to head for its
biggest one-day loss on record, while palladium dropped by 12%,
silver fell 14%, and gold slid over 3% to break below the key
psychological $1,500 an ounce level.
    By 1053 GMT, spot gold        was down 2% at $1,498.42 per
ounce, while U.S. gold futures         were 1.2% lower at
$1,498.10 per ounce.
    Platinum        was down 14.3% to $652.71 per ounce, having
earlier dipped to its lowest since October 2002 at $558. 
    Silver        was 11.7% lower at $12.96 after hitting its
lowest since July 2009, while palladium        was down 7.2% to
$1,675.43, 
    The precious metals were caught up in a broader tumble in
stock markets as the coronavirus continued to spread rapidly,
with some investors obliged to sell assets to cover margin
calls. 
    "Overall, investors are mainly looking for cash. They're
liquidating any assets they have, even gold," said Hussein
Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM. 
    "We even saw liquidation in Treasury bonds, which are
sometimes considered a safer haven than gold, just to have
liquidity and cash."
    "At this stage, we're almost sure recession will hit the
global economy," he said. "The longer this virus stays, the more
countries announce emergency measures, the more the lockdown
period continues, the more sentiment will worsen."
    Stocks found little support from the U.S. Federal Reserve
slashing interest rates to near zero and restarting bond buying
to cushion the economy from the virus-led impact.            
                        
    The coronavirus has claimed over 6,500 lives worldwide and
triggered panic across markets, prompting central banks across
the globe to push through support measures to temper the
economic fallout.             
    The Reserve Bank of New Zealand cut rates to a record low,
while Australia's central bank pumped extra liquidity into a
strained financial system.             
    European Union finance ministers plan to agree on Monday on
a coordinated economic response to the pandemic.            
    "Uncertainty however still reigns supreme across markets,
and the once safe-haven precious complex continues to be
battered by wildly oscillating equity markets generating margins
calls," MKS PAMP said in a note.
    The more industrial precious metals also tend to suffer from
the threat of a downturn in economic activity, with autocatalyst
metals platinum and palladium particularly sensitive to
expectations for falling car sales. 

