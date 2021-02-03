PRECIOUS-Silver attempts rebound even as retail sweep wanes

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Silver prices attempted a rebound on Wednesday after an over 8% plunge in the previous session prompted some buying, although the social media-driven rally that started last week appears to have cooled off. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot silver rose 1.4% to $26.98 an ounce by 0052 GMT. Prices hit $30.03 on Monday, its highest since February 2013. * Silver rocketed to their highest since 2013 on Monday after small investors responded to calls on Reddit and other social media to pile into the market and push prices up. * The amount of silver traded in the London market surged to 1.006 billion ounces on Monday, three times the level typical in recent months, the London Bullion Market Association said on Tuesday. * The United States Mint said on Tuesday it was unable to meet surging demand for its gold and silver bullion coins in 2020 and through January. * However, CME Group on Monday raised margins on its COMEX 5000 Silver Futures by 17.9%. * Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,839.16 per ounce. U.S. gold futures added 0.4% to $1,840.90. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday new growth forecasts from the Congressional Budget Office showed the United States "desperately" needs Congress to act on President Joe Biden's coronavirus rescue package. * Platinum gained 0.3% at $1,097.52 and palladium shed 0.1% to $2,240.49. DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT) 0500 India IHS Markit Serv PMI Jan 0600 Russia Markit Services PMI Jan 0700 UK Reserve Assets Total Jan 0850 France Markit Serv, Comp PMI Jan 0855 Germany Markit Serv, Comp Final PMI Jan 0900 EU Markit Serv, Comp Final PMI Jan 1000 EU HICP Flash YY Jan 1000 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY Jan 1300 Brazil Markit Serv, Comp PMI Jan 1445 US Markit Serv, Comp Final PMI Jan 1500 US ISM N-Mfg PMI Jan (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)