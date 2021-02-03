Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Silver edges higher even as retail investor euphoria wanes

By Shreyansi Singh

0 Min Read

 (Recasts, adds comments, updates prices)
    * Billion ounces of silver traded in London on Monday - LBMA
    * Holdings in iShares Silver Trust post record jump on
Tuesday
    * FACTBOX-How silver is traded             

    By Shreyansi Singh
    Feb 3 (Reuters) - Silver prices attempted to rally on
Wednesday after a more than 8% slump in the previous session
that halted a social media inspired buying spree that began last
week.
    Spot silver        rose 0.6% to $26.76 an ounce by 0937 GMT,
having earlier risen as much as 2.1%. 
    Prices surged to $30.03 on Monday, their highest since
February 2013, after retail investors turned their attention to
silver in a bid to replicate a rally in GameStop shares.
                            
    "The trigger for the reversal was the hike in the margins by
the CME Group ... it underpins that this rally was driven by
short term speculators in the futures market and not by longer
term investors in the physical market," said Julius Baer analyst
Carsten Menke.
    "Another reason why silver struggled is that gold failed to
move higher."
    Silver's plunged of more than 8% on Tuesday came after CME
Group raised maintenance margins on silver futures by 17.9% on
Monday to tackle market volatility.             
    The retail buying spree that started last Thursday left
silver dealers scrambling to find supplies for retail buyers,
while one billion ounces of silver was traded in London on
Monday.                           
    "Silver prices are now finding an equilibrium that better
reflects supply-demand fundamentals, with the WallStreetBets
mania having simmered down," said FXTM market analyst Han Tan.
    As global economy attempts a recovery, silver can showcase a
more organic and orderly run-up to the psychologically-important
$30 mark, he added.
    Holdings in iShares Silver Trust, the largest silver-backed
ETF                , jumped by a record 57.8 million ounces,
data showed on Tuesday.          
    Analysts expect some volatility to continue even though
posts on WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum that fuelled the
retail frenzy, urged traders to steer clear of silver. 
    Spot gold        fell 0.1% to $1,836.36 per ounce. U.S. gold
futures        added 0.2% to $1,836.50.
    Platinum        was steady at $1,093.96 and palladium       
 fell 0.6% to $2,229.24.

 (Reporting by Shreyansi Singh and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru.
Editing by Jane Merriman)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up