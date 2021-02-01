Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Silver surges to near 6-month peak on retail frenzy

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Silver soared as much as 7.4% to climb a
nearly six-month peak on Monday, after social media posts last
week called for retail investors to flood into the market and
push up prices of the precious metal.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot silver        hit its highest since Aug. 11 at $28.98
an ounce, and was up 5.4% to 28.45 by 0049 GMT.
    * Silver has risen nearly 15% since Thursday, when posts
began circulating on Reddit urging retail investors to buy
silver mining stocks and iShares Silver Trust      , an exchange
traded fund (ETF) backed by physical silver bars, in a
GameStop-style squeeze.             
    * Buying an ETF can boost silver prices by increasing the
number of shares in the fund and making its operator buy more
metal to back them.
    * The gold/silver ratio, which measures the number of silver
ounces needed to buy an ounce of gold, fell to its lowest since
2014.
    *  Speculators upped their bullish positions in COMEX gold
and silver contracts in the week to Jan. 26, data showed on
Friday.             
    * Spot gold        rose 0.3% to $1,852.35 per ounce. U.S.
gold futures        gained 0.3% to $1,856.30.
    * Meanwhile, 10 moderate Republican U.S. senators urged
President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his
sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.            
    * Elsewhere, platinum        eased 0.1% at $1,072 and
palladium        shed 0.2% to $2,222.46.
    
 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
