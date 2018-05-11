FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 10:45 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Soft U.S. inflation pushes gold prices higher

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * U.S. dollar and bond yields fall
    * Gold up 0.7 percent this week
    * Could rise above 100-day moving average
    * Investors brush off Middle East tensions

 (Updates throughout, changes dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - Gold was set for its first weekly
gain in four weeks on Friday after soft U.S. inflation data
suggested that the Federal Reserve could show caution on the
pace of interest rate rises. 
    The weaker than expected April consumer price data on
Thursday helped to knock the dollar from 2018 highs and push
down U.S. bond yields. Both fell further on Friday.             
                   
    That benefits gold because a weaker dollar makes bullion
cheaper for users of other currencies, while lower bond yields
make non-yielding gold more attractive to investors. 
    "It (gold's rise) was mostly a response to the consumer
price data out of the U.S. yesterday," said Capital Economics
analyst Simona Gambarini. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,324.69 an ounce by
1028 GMT, having touched a two-week high of $1,325.06. It was up
0.7 percent for the week. 
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery gained 0.2
percent to $1,324.70. 
    Gold has traded in a range of about $1,310 to $1,355 since
hitting a 1-1/2 year high in January. 
    Prices appeared to be building positive momentum, said
technical analysts at ScotiaMocatta. 
    Consolidation above resistance at the 100-day moving average
of $1,326 could be a catalyst for a move higher, said MKS PAMP
trader Tim Brown. 
    But with the Fed likely to raise interest rates three more
times this year, gold was likely to end 2018 at $1,300, said
Capital Economics' Gambarini. Higher interest rates hurt gold
because they push up bond yields and tend to boost the dollar. 
    James Bullard, head of the Federal Reserve Bank of St.
Louis, will make a speech on Friday, as will European Central
Bank President Mario Draghi.
    Investors largely brushed off tensions in the Middle East
after the United States ditched an accord designed to stop Iran
from developing nuclear weapons. Two days after the announcement
Israel attacked Iranian military infrastructure in Syria.
            
     "Geopolitical concerns are still a concern but investors
aren't paying significant attention," said Naeem Aslam, chief
markets analyst at Think Markets. "The dollar story is more
prominent." 
    A summit between the leaders of the United States and North
Korea to be held in Singapore on June 12 also eased fears of
conflict.             
    Gold is traditionally seen as a safe place to park assets in
times of uncertainty. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.5 percent
at $16.75 an ounce, near 2-1/2 week highs and set for a 1.6
percent weekly gain. 
    Platinum        was 0.1 percent down at $923.24, having hit
its highest since April 25 at $927.40.
    Palladium        advanced by 0.5 percent to $1,003.72,
holding above its technically important 200-day moving average
after reaching its highest since April 23. 
    
    
    

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in BENGALURU
Editing by David Goodman
)
