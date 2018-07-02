FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 11:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Stronger dollar pushes gold back towards six-month lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold down more than 8 pct from April high
    * Funds cut bets on higher prices
    * ETF gold holdings down 2 mln oz since late May
    * Fed minutes and U.S. jobs data expected this week

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Gold slipped back towards its
lowest in more than six months on Monday as the currencies of
key consumers weakened, making it more expensive for them to buy
dollar-priced bullion. 
    Fears of a trade war between the United States and China
have helped to push China's renminbi to its weakest against the
dollar in more than seven months.                     
           
    The Indian rupee is also near a record low against the
dollar, Japan's yen is at its weakest since mid-May and the
value of the euro was eroded by the potential for a row over
migration policy to fracture the German government.       
                          
    The increasing strength of the dollar has helped to drive
down spot gold        by more than 8 percent from its April high
of $1,365.23.  
    It was down 0.3 percent at $1,249.11 an ounce by 1207 GMT on
Monday, close to last Thursday's low of $1,245.32, the weakest
since early December. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were down 0.3
percent at $1,250.90 an ounce.
    The stronger dollar has dragged down gold in combination
with a rapid decrease in funds' bets on higher prices and the
selling of gold held by exchange-traded funds (ETFs), said
Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar. 
    "It does seem to be a perfect storm for gold," he said.
    Funds and money managers have cut their net long position on
the Comex exchange to the lowest since January 2016, while gold
holdings by ETFs tracked by Reuters are down 3.6 percent, or
more than 2 million ounces, from late May.             
               
    Investors were looking ahead to the minutes of a June
Federal Reserve meeting on Thursday and U.S. employment data on
Friday, with an aggressive tone by the Fed or strong jobs
numbers likely to be seen as bolstering the case for higher U.S.
interest rates. 
    That could drive gold prices even lower because higher rates
tend to strengthen the dollar and also boost bond yields,
reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion. 
    On the technical side, support was at the psychological
level of $1,250 and gold's December low of $1,236.60,
ScotiaMocatta analysts said. Technical indicators suggest that
gold could fall further, they added. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 1 percent
at $15.92 an ounce, near Thursday's six-and-a-half-month low of
$15.88.
    Platinum        was down 1 percent at $838.80 an ounce after
touching its lowest since January 2016 at $831.71, while
Palladium        fell 0.6 percent to $947.10.
    
    

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
