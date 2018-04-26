FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
April 26, 2018 / 11:15 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Stronger dollar traps gold near five-week lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar near 3-1/2 month high
    * U.S. 10-year Treasury yield above 3 pct
    * Market looks to ECB policy meeting, U.S. data

 (Updates prices, adds polls)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Gold prices hovered near
five-week lows on Thursday as higher U.S. bond yields and a
stronger dollar dampened interest in bullion. 
    Worries about growing supply of U.S. government debt and
inflationary pressures from rising oil prices this week pushed
U.S. 10-year bond yields above 3 percent for the first time in
four years.                  
    That has reduced the attraction of non-yielding gold and
helped to thrust the dollar to its strongest since January,
making bullion more expensive for users of other currencies. 
             
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,324.12 an ounce by
1310 GMT. On Wednesday gold touched its lowest since March 21 at
$1,318.51. 
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.2 percent at $1,325.10. 
    Interest from physical buyers and technical support at
gold's 100-day moving average of $1,319.55 was helping to
prevent further falls. 
    "At these low (price) levels, the market could now attract
some physical buying interest," said Peter Fung, head of dealing
at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong. 
    "The market has a very good (physical) support at around
$1,310-$1,315."
    Gold has been stuck in a trading range between about $1,360
and $1,310 since hitting a 1-1/2 year high of $1,366.07 in
January. 
    It is supported by geopolitical uncertainty, which has
fuelled demand for gold as a safe haven, but prevented from
moving higher by fears of rising U.S. interest rates that would
push up bond yields and strengthen the dollar. 
    U.S. GDP and inflation data on Friday could give new
direction to prices, said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler. 
    Stronger than expected economic growth or inflation would
hurt gold by bolstering expectations of more rapid increases to
interest rates. 
    Investors were also watching the European Central Bank on
Thursday for clues on when it will signal an end-date for its
2.55 trillion euro ($3.2 trillion) asset-buying programme.
                         
    Analysts and traders polled by Reuters this month said that
gold would average $1,334 an ounce this year and $1,352 an ounce
next year, barely shifting from its current price.             
    They expected silver       , which was up 0.2 percent at
$16.55 an ounce on Thursday, to fare better, averaging $17.28 an
ounce this year and $18 next year. 
    In other precious metals, platinum        was up 0.3 percent
at $906.30 and palladium        slipped 0.3 percent to $973.97.
    Analysts and traders polled by Reuters expected average
prices of both metals to be higher this year and next.
            
    

 (Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.