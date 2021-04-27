Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Supply woes propel palladium to new peaks, gold awaits Fed

By Eileen Soreng

    * Palladium hits new record high of $2,962.50/oz
    * Palladium could break above $3,000 by next month- analyst

    April 27 (Reuters) - Palladium prices scaled a record peak
on Tuesday on persistent supply worries, while gold held a
narrow range as investors awaited policy signals from the U.S.
Federal Reserve's meeting this week.
    Palladium        hit a record high of $2,962.50 per ounce
and was up 0.2% at $2,932.76 per ounce by 10:54 a.m. EDT (1454
GMT). 
    "What we're seeing here in palladium is a market that's in a
deeper deficit than many had expected earlier in the year...
That's going to continue to fuel higher prices in the near
term," said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel Ghali.
    At this rate, palladium can trade north of $3,000 by next
month, he added. 
    Prices of palladium, used in catalytic converters to clean
car exhaust fumes, have risen about 20% so far this year.
    A Reuters poll returned a higher forecast for palladium
after flooding at the biggest supplier, Russia's Nornickel
         , worsened a shortage.              
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,780.33 per ounce. U.S. gold
futures        were flat at $1,779.70.
    "Gold is sort of treading water ahead of the Fed meeting,"
StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell said. 
    "The mantra of lower for longer in terms of U.S. interest
rates is pretty unshakeable. So that would essentially be
supportive for gold. It wouldn't necessarily be outright bullish
because that's what the markets are expecting."
     While no major policy changes are expected from the Fed's
meeting ending on Wednesday, investors will pay close attention
to Chairman Jerome Powell's economic outlook.             
            
    "In the short term, gold's major headwind would be renewed
increases in the longer-term yields, notable the 10-year rate on
the back of fresh strength in U.S. economic numbers," analyst
O'Connell added.             
    Analysts and traders have slashed their gold price
forecasts, with many believing a return to last year's record
highs is unlikely as the economy recovers.             
    Silver        rose 0.5% to $26.34 per ounce. Platinum       
advanced 0.6% to $1,251.26.

 (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru
Editing by Mark Heinrich)
