PRECIOUS-Talk of Fed succession pushes gold to 2-1/2 week low
October 25, 2017 / 10:38 AM / in 21 minutes

PRECIOUS-Talk of Fed succession pushes gold to 2-1/2 week low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Fed leadership contender Taylor seen as hawk
    * Dollar rises, U.S. 10-year yields at 7-month high
    * Gold falls below 100-day moving average

 (Updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Gold fell to a 2-1/2 week low on
Wednesday after reports that Republican senators favoured John
Taylor to become the next head of the U.S. Federal Reserve drove
the dollar and U.S. bond yields higher.
    Taylor, a Stanford University economist, is seen as someone
who could put the Fed on a path of faster interest rate
increases compared with current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose
term expires next February.              
    U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest since
March.                    {US/]
    Higher interest rates push up bond yields and tend to
strengthen the dollar, which reduces the appeal of non-yielding
bullion and makes dollar-denominated gold more expensive for
holders of other currencies. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.2 percent at $1,273.76 an ounce
at 1143 GMT after hitting $1,271.45, the lowest since Oct. 6. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were 0.3
percent lower at $1,274.70 an ounce.
    "If he (U.S. President Donald Trump) does indeed choose
Taylor, gold is likely to fall sharply," Commerzbank analysts
said in a note. 
    The market was pricing in one rate increase in December and
one more next year, while the Fed itself envisaged three rate
hikes in 2018 and was likely to move more rapidly than
previously expected under Taylor, they said.
    On the technical side, gold slipped below its 100-day moving
average, currently at around $1,275. 
    "If we close below the 100-day moving average we are set for
$1,260 or lower, maybe $1,250," said Robin Bhar, head of metals
research at Societe Generale. 
    Higher interest rates and hopes of tax cuts in the United
States were pushing investors to riskier assets, said Bhar.
    "You've got equities at record levels, the dollar creeping
up, bond yields moving higher and tax cuts perhaps giving a
tailwind to the U.S. economy, all of which has to be negative
for gold," he said. 
    Infighting on Tuesday among Republican senators however
dampened hopes of quick progress on tax reform, while
Commerzbank analysts warned that a sharp rise in interest rates
could knock the stock market.             
    Elsewhere, the European Central Bank is expected to announce
on Thursday a trimming of its monthly bond purchases, with data
on Wednesday showing German business confidence at a record
high.                          
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.3 percent
at $16.89 an ounce.
    Platinum        was 1 percent lower at $911.05 an ounce and
palladium        was down 0.2 percent at $960.45 an ounce.   
        

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru, editing by
David Evans and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
