March 2, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Trade war talk pushes gold prices higher as dollar eases

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Weaker dollar lifts gold from two-month low
    * Trade war fears spur safe-haven demand
    * Gold down 0.5 percent on the week

 (Recasts, updates prices throughout; adds comment, NEW YORK to
dateline)
    By Renita D. Young and Peter Hobson
    NEW YORK/LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on
Friday as the threat of a global trade war pushed equities and
the U.S. dollar lower and spurred demand for assets such as
bullion that are broadly seen as safe-haven investments. 
    U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Thursday to place
tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel raised fears of
retaliation by other countries and knocked the dollar from a
six-week high, making dollar-denominated gold cheaper for users
of other currencies.       
    "Trade in gold today is stepping back and looking at tariffs
as a potentially more dovish scenario: weaker economic growth,
lower real yields and a weaker dollar are impacting trade," said
Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist for US Bank Wealth
Management.
    Spot gold        rose 0.5 percent at $1,322.54 per ounce by
1:43 p.m. EST (1843 GMT). 
    U.S. gold futures         for April delivery settled up
$18.20, or 1.4 percent, at $1,323.40 per ounce. 
    Gold, however, was still down 0.5 percent on the week,
putting the yellow metal on track for a second consecutive
weekly loss.
    Bullion touched $1,302.61 per ounce on Thursday, the lowest
level since Jan. 2, pressured by expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve will raise interest rates more aggressively than
previously thought.             
    Higher interest rates are gold-negative since they raise
bond yields and tend to boost the dollar, reducing the
attractiveness of non-yielding bullion.
    But the threat of a global trade war overpowered any fears
of rate hikes, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.
    "If a trade war becomes a reality, it could push inflation
up and growth down and that should ease the aggressiveness of
the Fed. That's why it has become the focus" of the gold market,
he said. 
    Also positive for gold was its ability to hold above its
technically important 100-day moving average price at $1,300,
also a key psychological level for investors. 
    Near-term technical resistance was at the 50-day moving
average at $1,324.60, analysts at ScotiaMocatta said.
    Supporting bullion prices was an increase in holdings of
gold in exchange-traded funds tracked by Reuters of nearly 17
tonnes, or 1 percent, since mid-February.                
    "Evidently some investors viewed the low price level as a
buying opportunity," analysts at Commerzbank wrote. 
    Meanwhile, silver        gained 0.2 percent at $16.49 an
ounce, off a two-month low hit Thursday. It was barely changed
from last week.
    Platinum        dropped 0.2 percent to $963.90 an ounce,
near two-month lows and down 3.2 percent this week.
    Palladium        increased 0.5 percent to trade at $993.80
an ounce, but was down 5 percent this week after suffering its
biggest fall in over a year on Thursday.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; editing by
Alexander Smith and G Crosse)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
