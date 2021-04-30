Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Under-supplied palladium races past $3,000/oz for first time

By Sethuraman N R, Peter Hobson

    April 30 (Reuters) - Palladium pierced the $3,000 an ounce
high for the first time on Friday, powered by persistent
concerns about short supply of the metal used primarily for
emissions-controlling devices in automobiles.
    Palladium        was last up 1% to $2,984.68 per ounce,
after hitting an all-time high of $3,007.73. It was on track to
post a monthly gain as well.
    "Palladium is in a structural deficit since 10 years. We
have seen above ground inventories falling to very low levels,
and now the price gives a signal to investors still holding it,"
UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
    "The commodity ... comes with very low trading volume so it
can be very illiquid and this is making the moves even more
crazy. This rally can continue, particularly if car sales start
to improve going forward."
    Demand from the auto industry is rising and expected to
climb further as a semiconductor chip shortage that has
curtailed vehicle production eases later this year.             
    But Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said prices are
unlikely to see a sustained run above $3,000, with substitution
likely to bring prices down as the year goes on. 
    "At this level more and more car manufacturers will think
about substitution (of palladium for platinum)."
    A shift to electric vehicles may also eventually erode
palladium demand, although tightening environmental rules have
forced carmakers to use more and more palladium in their
gasoline engines in recent years.             
    Meanwhile, spot gold        was down 0.2% at $1,769 per
ounce by 0910 GMT. U.S. gold futures        were steady at
$1,769.00.
    Data showed on Thursday that U.S. economic growth
accelerated in the first quarter.                          
    Separately, a report from the U.S. Labor Department showed a
dip in initial claims for state unemployment benefits. 
    Silver        fell 0.5% to $25.96 per ounce, though was
poised for an over 6% monthly gain - its biggest since last
December. 
    Platinum        was up 0.7% at $1,206.

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru, additional
reporting by Peter Hobson in London; Editing by Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)
