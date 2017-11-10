FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRECIOUS-U.S. tax doubts push gold to first weekly rise in a month
Sections
Featured
China widens access to its financial sector
China
China widens access to its financial sector
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Gold Market Report
November 10, 2017 / 11:41 AM / Updated 24 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-U.S. tax doubts push gold to first weekly rise in a month

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 1.2 pct this week
    * U.S. dollar set for weekly fall
    * Global stocks end longest winning streak since 2003
    * U.S. bond yields rise, limiting gold's gains

 (Updates throughout, adds London dateline)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Friday were on
track for their first weekly rise in a month after uncertainty
over U.S. tax reform pushed stock markets lower and weakened the
dollar, making bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies. 
    Spot gold        was flat at $1,284.37 an ounce at 1121 GMT
but up 1.2 percent this week after touching $1,288.34 on
Thursday, the highest since Oct. 20. 
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were 0.2
percent lower at $1,284.70. 
    The dollar was set for its first weekly fall since early
October after U.S. Republican senators said they wanted to slash
the corporate tax rate in 2019, later than the House's proposed
schedule of 2018, complicating a push for the biggest overhaul
of U.S. tax law since the 1980s.                           
    Uncertainty over the tax plans also hit U.S. stock markets
and helped end the longest run of global share price gains since
2003.            
    Rising share prices have prompted investors to divert money
from gold, but some worry that a correction is overdue.  
    Further share price falls would likely push up gold, seen as
a safe investment in times of uncertainty, said Saxo Bank
analyst Ole Hansen.
    But a sharp rise in U.S. bond yields on Friday limited gains
by reducing the attractiveness of non-yielding bullion.      
    "Rising bond yields are not good for gold," said Hansen.
"But the market will be more focused on the risk of a potential
stock market correction than the risk of higher yields."
    On the technical side, fibonacci resistance was at $1,297.70
with support at the 200-day moving average at $1,263.40, said
analysts at ScotiaMocatta. 
    Gold prices were unlikely to fall if they could remain above
a fibonacci level of $1,283.50, they said. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was flat at $16.99
an ounce but was on track for a 1.1 percent gain this week, its
first weekly rise in four weeks. 
    Platinum        was unchanged at $936.70 an ounce after on
Thursday hitting $939.30, the highest since Oct 16. It was set
for a weekly gain of 2 percent. 
    Palladium        was down 0.4 percent at $1,006.25 an ounce
after touching its highest since 2001 at $1,026.10 on Thursday
and was up 0.9 percent this week. 
    
    

 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala and Arpan Varghese
in BENGALURU; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.