Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Vaccine optimism puts gold on course for worst month in 4 years

By Nakul Iyer

0 Min Read

 (Adds comments, updates prices)
    * Dollar falls to more than 2-year low
    * Silver slips as much 3.5%
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
open
    * tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    By Nakul Iyer
    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Monday en route to its worst
month in four years, as optimism over a coronavirus vaccine-led
economic revival prompted investors to buy into traditional risk
assets.
    Spot gold        declined about 1% to $1,771.22 per ounce by
0452 GMT, shedding 5.7% so far this month - its biggest since
November 2016.    
    U.S. gold futures        dropped 0.7% to $1,775.
    "Vaccine-inspired optimism about an economic bounce is
really eroding the attraction of safe-haven investments like
gold," said Michael McCarthy, chief strategist at CMC Markets,
adding the metal's fall below $1,800 was another trigger for the
sell-off.
    Vaccine optimism drove the dollar to a more than two-year
low and put world stocks on course for a record month of gains. 
                                            
    "Gold looks bearishly biased and I don't see any signal of a
trend reversing anytime soon," said Margaret Yang, a strategist
at DailyFX.
    Though gold has reached over-sold territory, the overall
trend is so bearish that a technical rebound may not last for
very long and be sustainable, she added.       
    Also bolstering risk-sentiment, data showed China's factory
activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years
in November.             
    Investors now await congressional testimony by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week.  
    "The risks are the Fed will slow down or even halt its bond
purchasing programme and that's another reason to be cautious
about the outlook for gold," CMC's McCarthy said.
    Meanwhile, Citi said it expected bullion's sell-off to taper
in December with support in the mid-$1,700s.              
    "A renewed push above $2,000/oz in the next three-six months
seems likely," the bank said in a note, citing its bearish
dollar outlook and low-interest rates as tailwinds. 
    Non-yielding gold, seen as an inflation hedge, benefits from
lower interest rates that reduce its opportunity cost.       
    Silver        slipped 2.9% to $22.03, platinum        fell
0.5% to $959.13 and palladium        was down 0.2% at $2,420.36.
   

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
and Subhranshu Sahu)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up