August 12, 2020

PRECIOUS-Volatile gold rebounds above $1,900 as UK economy slumps

    * Gold could see more consolidation in near-term- analyst
    * Silver jumps as much as 6%
    * European stocks gain, dollar rally stalls
    Aug 12 (Reuters) - Gold rebounded in volatile trade on
Wednesday, jumping above $1,900 after its steepest sell-off in
seven years, as data showed Britain's economy shrank by a record
20.4% between April and June, fuelling coronavirus-led slowdown
fears.              
    Spot gold       , which had its steepest sell-off in more
than seven years on Tuesday, gained as much as 2% and by 0943
GMT rose 0.9% to $1,929.09 per ounce, erasing sharp losses from
earlier in the Asian session.             
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.3% to $1,941.50 per ounce,
while silver        also rose, gaining 3.3% to $25.61 per ounce,
after slumping 15% on Tuesday. 
    "Gold is bouncing back very strongly. Sentiment has not been
damaged and by extension, you could argue that it's created an
opportunity for those who maybe missed the boat on the rally to
get in again," independent analyst Ross Norman said.
    Gold's gains were also helped by the dollar, whose recent
uptick was stalled by a deadlock in Washington over a stimulus
package.                        
    "The froth has been blown off the top of the gold market,
and now fundamental price discovery is going on," IG Markets
analyst Kyle Rodda said. 
    Bullion has gained 27.2% so far this year, as investors buy
it as a hedge amid fears of currency debasement, with central
banks flooding the economy with money to ease the damage from
the global coronavirus crisis. 
    "There could be some consolidation in the near term, but the
fundamental drivers pushing the metal higher remain intact."
said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.  
    Platinum        rose 0.7% to $936.61 per ounce, while
palladium        rose 2.3% to $2,139.63 per ounce. 

