December 20, 2017 / 8:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Weaker dollar pushes gold higher for fourth day

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. Senate approves tax bill
    * Dollar falls to 2-week low
    * U.S. bond yields highest in 9 months
    * Gold to slip to $1,200/oz in mid-2018 - Goldman

 (Recasts, adds U.S. data, updates prices)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose for a fourth day
on Wednesday as U.S. data showing solid home sales but a fall in
mortgage applications pushed the dollar to a two-week low.
                                        
    Gains were limited by a rise in U.S. bond yields to
nine-month highs after the Senate passed the country's biggest
tax reforms in 30 years.                    
    A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies, which can stimulate demand, but higher bond yields
reduce the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,265.10 an ounce at
1548 GMT while U.S. gold futures         were 0.3 percent higher
at $1,268.40 an ounce.     
    Gold has risen by around 2.5 percent from a five-month low
of $1,235.92 on Dec. 12, helped by a weakening dollar.
    But market players are wary of taking new positions before
the holiday season and prices are on track to register their
narrowest trading range in the last quarter of 2017 than any in
a decade. 
    "Gold is coming up from a cyclical bottom. It's going to get
quieter due to the upcoming holiday long-weekends," said Mun
Chun Loh, director, Private Wealth at GoldSilver Central Pte Ltd
in Singapore.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-based SPDR Gold Shares      , fell 1 percent over
Monday and Tuesday to the lowest level since early September.
               
    But low prices have spurred demand for physical gold in
China, with local premiums approaching $11, said MKS PAMP trader
Sam Laughlin.  
    Goldman Sachs said in a note it expected gold prices to fall
further and reach $1,200 an ounce by mid-2018. 
    "We see the decline in gold as evidence that "fear" effects,
which had been keeping gold supported, have at least partially
moderated as U.S. tax reform and the transition to a new Fed
chair appear to be going smoothly," it said. 
    On the technical side, resistance was at the 200-day moving
average at $1,269.15 an ounce and momentum indicators suggested
gold would continue to rise if it remained above a fibonacci
level of $1,260.50, said analysts at ScotiaMocatta. 
    Amongst other precious metal prices, silver        was up
0.4 percent at $16.18 an ounce.
    Platinum        was 0.3 percent higher at $916.45 an ounce
and palladium        gained 0.7 percent to $1,029.25.
   
        

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Greg Mahlich and Elaine Hardcastle)

