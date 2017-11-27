FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Weaker dollar pushes gold prices higher
#Gold Market Report
November 27, 2017 / 12:40 PM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Weaker dollar pushes gold prices higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * U.S. dollar falls to two-month low
    * Fed Chair nominee to appear in Congress this week
    * Technical indicators suggest gold on rise

 (Updates throughout, adds London dateline)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Monday,
helped by a weaker dollar, as investors looked ahead to
congressional testimony by the nominee to chair the U.S. Federal
Reserve and a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and
Senate Republicans on tax reform. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent at $1,293.21 an ounce by
1217 GMT after hitting $1,295.60, its highest since Nov. 17.
    U.S. gold futures         for December delivery were up 0.4
percent at $1,292.90. 
    "We've seen a fairly firm recovery underpinned by a weaker
dollar and some data readings from the U.S. and elsewhere that
called into question the sustainability of growth," said
Mitsubishi analyst Jon Butler.
    U.S. PMI and capital goods data missed expectations last
week, helping to drive the dollar to its weakest in two months.
                                       
    A weaker dollar makes gold cheaper for holders of other
currencies and can stimulate demand. 
    Also weighing on the dollar were the minutes from the latest
Federal Reserve meeting, which showed policymakers were
concerned about low inflation and could be wary of raising
interest rates rapidly.                
    Gold is sensitive to higher interest rates because they tend
to strengthen the dollar and push U.S. bond yields higher,
reducing the appeal of non-yielding bullion. 
    Jerome Powell, the nominee to replace Janet Yellen as Fed
chair next year, is due to appear before Congress on Tuesday. 
    Also on Tuesday, President Trump will meet Senate
Republicans to discuss tax reform legislation that could
accelerate U.S. economic growth.             
    "If we see finally some sort of movement in this area, that
could reignite the trumpflation trade, risk assets could go to
the races and we could see a pullback in gold as a risk hedge,"
Mitsubishi's Butler said.
    Investors were also watching heavy selling of blue-chip
shares in China, which last week suffered their biggest one-day
fall in 17 months.                         
    "Thus far we have yet to see any safe-haven premium creep
into gold's price to reflect nervousness in equities and China
bonds," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.  
    On the technical side, fibonacci resistance was at $1,295.40
and momentum indicators suggested that gold prices would
continue to rise, ScotiaMocatta analysts said in a note. 
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.8 percent
at $17.11 an ounce, platinum        advanced 0.6 percent to
$945.40 and palladium        dipped by 0.1 percent to $996.   

    
 (Additional reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Goodman)

