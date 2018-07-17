FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
July 17, 2018 / 10:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold edges up on softer dollar ahead of Fed testimony

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Clarifies para 9)
    * Focus turns to Powell's testimony for Fed policy outlook
    * Spot gold to break support at $1,237/oz - technicals
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.15 pct on Monday

    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Gold edged up on Tuesday as the
dollar dipped and most other markets were subdued before Federal
Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies to the U.S. Congress,
though the precious metal was not far off a recent seven month
low.
    Powell will likely reiterate the Fed's plan for gradual
monetary policy tightening as he takes his upbeat view of the
U.S. economy to Capitol Hill later this session. Markets will
focus on his views on recent trade tensions, however.
            
    The dollar pared gains ahead of Powell's testimony, nudging
away from a two-week high hit on Friday. The greenback has put
in a solid performance this year amid the intensifying trade
conflict.    
    "The problem here is even though you have safe haven factors
that should in theory support gold, you're having them drive
investors to the safe haven of the dollar. That's the biggest
headwind for gold," said Nikos Kavalis, director at Metals
Focus.
    A strong dollar tends to weigh ongold by making the
dollar-priced metal costlier for non-U.S. investors. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,243.34 an ounce at
1005 GMT. The precious metal has lost some 9 percent since April
11 and is down some 5 percent for the year.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were up 0.3
percent at $1,243.40 an ounce. 
    The International Monetary Fund warned on Monday that
escalating trade conflicts following U.S. tariff actions
threaten to depress medium-term growth prospects.               
    The comments came as China reported slower growth in the
second quarter, though Beijing said on Tuesday it would not
affect its 2018 growth target. 
    UBS economists lowered their estimates for Chinese growth on
Tuesday to take into account trade war escalation.
    "If China is slowing down, there will be consequences to
global commodity consumption and that's going to drag gold down
as well," said Richard Xu, a fund manager at China's biggest
gold exchange-traded fund, HuaAn Gold. 
    "Investor appetite for gold is not very strong. Chinese gold
ETF liquidity has dropped a lot these days so that means people
do not see any major breakthrough in either direction." 
    Demand for gold in top consumer China has been weak as an
ongoing trade war with United States has weakened the local
currency.             
    Spot gold is expected to break a support at $1,237 per ounce
and fall to the next support at $1,226, according to Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao.             
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.15 percent to 794.01
tonnes on Monday.             
    Silver        rose 0.4 percent to $15.81 an ounce, platinum
       was flat at $822.24 an ounce and palladium        was
flat at $916.    

 (Additional reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.