April 23, 2018 / 1:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold slips to 2-week low as rising bond yields support dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Correct date in dateline)
    BENGALURU, April 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped to their
lowest level in nearly two weeks on Monday as the dollar
remained supported on the back of rising U.S. Treasury yields.  
  
            
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,333.20 per
ounce at 0051 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest since April
10 at $1,331.70.
    * U.S. gold futures         fell 0.2 percent to $1,335.50
per ounce.
    * The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was up about 0.1 percent at
90.392.       
    * Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries             climbed
to the highest level since Jan. 2014 on Friday.       
    * As the gap between short- and long-term borrowing costs
hovers near its lowest in more than 10 years, speculation has
risen over whether the so-called yield curve is signaling that a
recession could be around the corner.             
    * Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Friday said the
U.S. economy appears capable of handling further interest-rate
increases in the near future.             
    * U.S. interest rates futures fell on Friday as traders bet
on a greater likelihood the Federal Reserve would raise key
short-term borrowing costs three more times in 2018 in the wake
of data that showed steady U.S. economic growth.                
    * U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday the North
Korean nuclear crisis was a long way from being resolved,
striking a cautious note a day after the North's pledge to end
its nuclear tests raised hopes before planned summits with South
Korea and the United States.              
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in COMEX gold contracts in the week to April 17, U.S.
data showed on Friday.             
    * A recent string of sluggish euro zone data is not
signalling a fundamental break in the bloc's growth path and is
not expected to impact the European Central Bank's plans to
normalize policy, three sources with direct knowledge of the
bank's thinking said.             
    * Russia's gold reserves stood at 60.8 million troy ounces
as of the start of April,the central bank said on Friday.
            
    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    0700  France        Markit manufacturing PMI         Apr
    0730  Germany       Markit manufacturing PMI         Apr
    0900  Euro zone     Markit manufacturing PMI         Apr
    1230  U.S.          National activity index          Mar
    1345  U.S.          Markit manufacturing PMI         Apr
    1400  U.S.          Existing home sales              Mar

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Richard
Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
