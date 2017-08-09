FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold up on rising U.S.-North Korea tensions
#Gold Market Report
August 9, 2017 / 1:06 AM / 2 months ago

REFILE-PRECIOUS-Gold up on rising U.S.-North Korea tensions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Corrects dateline to Aug. 9, not Aug. 8)
    BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose early
Wednesday amid rising tensions between the United States and
North Korea after the latter responded to warnings from U.S.
President Donald Trump with a threat to strike the U.S. Pacific
territory of Guam.   
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        rose 0.5 percent to $1,266.20 per ounce
at 0054 GMT. It marked its lowest since July 26 in the previous
session at $1,251.01 an ounce.
    * U.S. gold futures         for December delivery rose 0.8
percent to $1,272.00 per ounce.
    * North Korea said on Wednesday it is considering plans for
a missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, just
hours after Trump told the North that any threat to the United
States would be met with "fire and fury".             
    * Earlier, Trump warned North Korea on Tuesday it would face
"fire and fury" if it threatens the United States, prompting the
nuclear-armed nation to say it was considering firing missiles
at Guam, a U.S.-held Pacific island.             
    * U.S. stock futures slipped while U.S. Treasuries, gold and
the safe-haven yen rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday
after tensions on the Korean peninsula escalated.            
    * The yen firmed slightly against the dollar early on
Wednesday after North Korea said it is considering plans for a
missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam.       
    * U.S. job openings jumped to a record high in June,
outpacing hiring, the latest indication that companies are
having trouble finding qualified workers.             
    * China's exports and imports grew much less than expected
in July, raising concerns over whether global demand is starting
to cool even as major Western central banks consider scaling
back years of massive stimulus support.             
    * The Bank of Japan should dial back its massive stimulus
before inflation hits its 2 percent target, a leading candidate
to become the next governor said, raising questions about the
efficacy of the BOJ's radical approach to snuff out deflation in
the world's third-largest economy.             
    
     DATA AHEAD (GMT) 
     0130  China    Consumer prices    July 
     0130  China    Producer prices    July 
     1400  U.S.     Wholesale sales    June 

 (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin)

