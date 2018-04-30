FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018

RPT-PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 6-week low as dollar firms, Korea fears ebb

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index rises back towards Friday's 3-month high
    * Investors trim COMEX gold longs in week to April 24
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates prices)
    By Jan Harvey
    LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Gold fell to its lowest in
nearly six weeks on Monday as easing tensions on the Korean
peninsula helped boost appetite for assets seen as higher risk,
such as stocks, and lifted the dollar.
    The metal slid 1 percent last week on the back of a stronger
dollar and a rise in Treasury yields to above 3 percent, which
weighed on interest in non-interest bearing assets. 
    Its retreat has left it on track to end April down 0.5
percent, erasing all the previous month's gains.
    Spot gold        was down 0.6 percent at $1,313.91 an ounce
by 1130 GMT, off an earlier low of $1,313.51, its weakest since
March 13. U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were 0.7
percent lower at $1,314.60 an ounce. 
    "Easing geopolitical concerns and the strengthening dollar
index are the factors which are creating the sell-off," Naeem
Aslam, chief markets analyst at Think Markets, said. 
    "We are looking at two important support levels - $1,307
followed by $1,300," he said. "A break of these levels would
bring more selling pressure."
    At their summit on Friday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
and South Korean President Moon Jae-in declared they would take
steps to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended only
with a truce, and work towards the "denuclearisation" of the
Korean peninsula.             
    The dollar index was up 0.3 percent on Monday, holding just
below its strongest since mid-January, while European shares
rose after a positive session among Asian stocks overnight as
tensions on the Korean peninsula eased.                   
    Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position
in COMEX gold contracts and switched to a net long position in
silver contracts in the week to April 24, U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data showed on Friday.             
    "After nine consecutive weeks of a rare and even record net
short silver position for money managers, the latest data shows
that for the week ending Tuesday 24 the funds have returned to a
slight net long," ING said in a note.
    "Prices had briefly rallied above $17/oz but failed to hold
as gold prices also fell. The gold/silver ratio has since
recovered back above 80x since briefly hitting lows of 78x." 
    Among other precious metals, silver        was down 0.8
percent at $16.36 an ounce, off an earlier three-week low of
$16.34. Platinum        was down 1 percent at $901.49 an ounce
and palladium        was 0.6 percent lower at $967.75. 

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru
Editing by Edmund Blair/David Evans)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
