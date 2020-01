UPDATE 1-Global distillate refining margins plummet on weak demand

(Adds context on U.S. heating oil market, updates prices to U.S. market settle)

By Devika Krishna Kumar and Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Margins to refine crude into distillates like heating oil and diesel have slumped around the globe due to disappointing demand, prompting speculation that some refiners could start to reduce processing rates.

In the United States, imports from markets including Europe have boosted supply, while milder weather has undercut distillate demand, which typically rises during winter. That is oversaturating the market, especially in the Northeast - the world’s biggest heating oil market - where inventories are already high.

U.S. distillate margins HOc1-CLc1 fell to the weakest level since July 2018 this week and were last at $19.55 a gallon, according to Refinitiv data. Benchmark U.S. heating oil futures slid to a session low of $1.8416 a gallon on Friday, the lowest in three months. Prices settled at $1.8592 a gallon.

“Distillate cracks (margins) are off about $4 since the beginning of last week so econs are changing rapidly,” one U.S. trader said.

(GRAPHIC: U.S. distillate margin falls tmsnrt.rs/2v0z6Bp)

Even with margins collapsing, additional imports from Canada are expected, another U.S.-based trader said.

U.S. distillate stockpiles last week climbed to the highest seasonally since 2017, with a notable build on the East Coast, while the four-week average for distillate demand dropped unseasonably last week to its lowest since 2017, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

Speculators that had amassed bullish positions in distillates ahead of a new maritime law at the start of the year that was expected to boost demand for such fuels have begun unwinding them as the rule change has had limited impact on distillate supplies so far, traders said. This has further eroded distillate margins, they said.

(GRAPHIC: U.S. distillate stockpiles climb, demand drops tmsnrt.rs/2R0wpbr)

Margins have dropped abroad as well.

European diesel margins LGOc1-LCOc1 fell below their 10-year average for this time of the year to $11.39 a barrel on Friday.

Asian refining profit margins for jet fuel, another distillate product, have slumped to their lowest in more than eight months, weighed down by weak aviation demand and a drop in heating oil use due to the warm winter in Northeast Asia.

Light distillate stocks in Singapore rose 1.07 million barrels, to near a nine-month high of 13.1 million barrels in the week to Jan. 15, while fuel oil stocks rose 831,000 barrels to a more than six-month high of 22.7 million barrels, Enterprise Singapore data showed.