Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive Officer Charles Scharf apologized on Wednesday for “making an insensitive comment reflecting my own unconscious bias”, a day after Reuters reported he had exasperated Black employees by saying the bank had trouble with diversity goals due to a shortage of minority talent.

