Only Apple sees growth in Q2 as global smartphone market shrinks 14% - Canalys

SHENZHEN, China, July 31 (Reuters) - Apple was the only major phone vendor to see growth in the second quarter as the global smartphone market shrank 14% year on year to 285 million units sold, with the coronavirus weighing on demand in major markets, research firm Canalys said.

Apple sold 45.1 million iPhones globally in the period, up 25% year on year, making it the third best seller globally. China’s Huawei Technologies snatched the title of biggest smartphone seller from Samsung Electronics , but both saw declines, of 5% and 30%, respectively. (Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)