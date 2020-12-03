SOFTS-Cocoa prices rise as focus turns back to low exchange stocks

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Cocoa prices on ICE rose on Thursday, recovering some of the previous session’s losses as investor attention returned to low exchange stockpiles, partially caused by a dispute between industry and top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa had risen $43, or 1.6%, to $2,681 a tonne by 1216 GMT, having hit its lowest in nearly two weeks in the previous session.

* Dealers noted it does not make economic sense to bring in fresh beans to grade on the exchange at the moment, meaning the market could be skewed to the upside as this would be a buy signal to the funds.

* Ivory Coast and Ghana have banned all cocoa sustainability schemes that Hershey runs in their countries, accusing the chocolate maker of trying to avoid paying them a cocoa premium by sourcing unusually large volumes of beans from the exchange.

* March London cocoa rose 21 pounds, or 1.2%, to 1,810 pounds per tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar rose 0.22 cent, or 1.5%, to 14.82 cents per pound, having hit a three week low in the prior session.

* The dollar index hit its lowest in more than two years, making dollar-priced commodities like sugar and coffee cheaper for non-U.S. investors.

* Dealers said sugar is consolidating within range, though recent upside momentum has been lost.

* Egypt has extended an import ban on white and raw sugar for three months.

* March white sugar rose $3.7, or 0.9%, to $404.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee rose 0.8 cents, or 0.7%, to $1.1990 per lb.

* March robusta coffee dipped $2, or 0.2%, to $1,362 a tonne.

* Domestic coffee prices in Vietnam, the world’s top robusta producer, narrowed this week on rising supplies as the 2020-21 harvest picked up pace. (Editing by Kirsten Donovan)