SOFTS-NY cocoa falls from 1-1/2-year high, sugar bounces above lows

(Rewrites throughout, updates prices; adds comment, NEW YORK dateline) NEW YORK/LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - New York cocoa futures on ICE turned lower after rallying to a 1-1/2-year high on Thursday, pressured by profit-taking, while sugar prices bounced above the prior session's multiyear lows. COCOA * July New York cocoa settled down $34, or 1.2 percent, at $2,802 per tonne, after rallying to $2,943, its highest since September 2016. * Prices were buoyed earlier by signs of improved demand after Hershey Co reported strong sales in North America, while signs of smaller-than-expected crops in West Africa have also been supportive. * Profit-taking pushed prices lower just below the resistance level of $2,950, traders said. * The drop in prices weakened the New York July contract's rare premium over London July for the first time in 10 sessions. This took it below Wednesday's level, which was a 41-year high above $230. * July London cocoa settled up 13 pounds, or 0.7 percent, at 1,875 pounds per tonne. * Origin hedging has capped gains in London, although dealers noted this pressure was easing as producers in Ivory Coast and Ghana were now seen as relatively well hedged. SUGAR * May raw sugar , which expires on Monday, closed up 1 percent at 10.97 cents per lb, above the prior session's 2-1/2-year low. Open interest was down 9,755 lots at 53,840 lots as of April 15. * Most-active July settled up 0.26 cent, or 2.3 percent, at 11.38 cents per lb, its strongest one-day rise in eight weeks. * This caused the May discount to July SBK8-N8 to widen sharply to as much as 0.42 cent, the biggest for the contract. * August white sugar settled up $9.40, or 3 percent, at $321.70 per tonne, rebounding above its lowest since December 2008 on Wednesday. * Prices corrected higher after falling to technically oversold levels on Wednesday, traders said. * "There are some commercial longs coming in again. Fundamentally, though, the numbers for production and surplus are so big, it's hard to imagine what could change quickly," said a European analyst. * The Brazilian unit of Cofco is likely to raise 2018-19 ethanol output and could even cancel sugar sales contracts, said Mauricio Sacramento, Cofco's head of sugar trading. COFFEE * July arabica coffee settled up 0.85 cent, or 0.7 percent, at $1.1965 per lb. * "We're hearing people aren't interested in shorting it. It might be at a bottom," said Peter Mooses, senior market strategist for RJO Futures in Chicago. * July robusta coffee settled up $11, or 0.6 percent, at $1,771 per tonne. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson in New York and Ana Ionova in London; additional reporting by Chris Prentice; editing by Jon Boyle and Diane Craft)