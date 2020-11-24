SOFTS-NY cocoa hits new 9-month high, sugar falls

LONDON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - New York cocoa hit a new nine-month high on Tuesday amid ongoing tightness in nearby supply in the physical and futures markets, while sugar prices fell.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa rose $17, or 0.6%, to $2,769 a tonne at 1243 GMT, after hitting the highest level since late February at $2,787.

* New York cocoa has soared for seven days running as supplies grew tight after as U.S. chocolate maker Hershey Co positioned itself to receive an unusually large amount of beans from the ICE Futures U.S. exchange.

* Dealers said the rally could settle down in due course as it has prompted some profit taking, and there have been reports of selling, albeit modest, from top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

* March London cocoa rose 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,839 pounds per tonne, having hit a two-month high of 1,853.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar fell 0.1 cents, or 0.9%, to 15.02 cents per lb.

* Indian sugar mills have for the first time in three years agreed export the sweetener without the support of government subsidies as they scramble to pay dues owing to farmers, sources told Reuters.

* World number 2 sugar producer India uses subsidies to encourage the export of its surplus sugar and ensure mills make payments to cane farmers. Disagreements amongst ministers have meant it has delayed announcing its export subsidy this season - a move that has all but halted exports and helped drive up global prices.

* March white sugar fell $3, or 0.7%, to $408.40 a tonne.

* Indonesia’s 2021 white sugar output is estimated at 2.2 million tonnes, slightly lower than the 2020 forecast of 2.23 million, the deputy economic minister said.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee was flat at $1.1705 per lb, having slid by 4% on Friday in a retreat from Thursday’s two-month high.

* Arabica remains under pressure from this season’s record crop in top producer Brazil, though the country’s coffee belt is expected to again see dry weather in 6-10 days time, forecaster Maxar said, reigniting fears over next season’s crop.

* January robusta coffee fell $5, or 0.4%, at $1,373 a tonne.