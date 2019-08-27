CORRECTED-Chinese steel maker picks additional 24% stake in Global Switch

(Corrects currency to “pounds” from “euros” in paragraph 1)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Data centre provider Global Switch Holdings said on Tuesday Jiangsu Shagang Group Co Ltd bought a further 24% stake in the company for 1.8 billion pounds ($2.21 billion), making it the largest shareholder with a 49% stake.

Global Switch, which is moving towards an IPO, said the Chinese steel maker confirmed there will be no changes to the company’s strategic direction, management or financial and operational policies of Global Switch. ($1 = 0.8145 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)