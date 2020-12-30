Argentina approves abortion but what are the laws globally?

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Argentina became the first major country in Latin America to legalize abortion on Wednesday, permitting terminations up to 14 weeks, a triumph for women’s rights campaigners in a region with some of the world’s most draconian restrictions.

The vote followed strong opposition from the Catholic Church.

Here are some facts about abortion laws around the world:

Sources: Guttmacher Institute, Reuters.

